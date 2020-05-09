5140 W 102nd St

Amenities

Another listing from Nicolas @ Renters Warehouse!! This 2 Beds and 2 Baths Condo In Bloomington is available for a 8/1 move in!! Condo features 2 Bedrooms living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, Amenities included will be Indoor and Out Door Pools, Sauna, Work out Room, with Pool table and Ping pong table, Indoor Parking Area. Tenant is responsible for Electric Bill. RENT INCLUDES, CABLE AND INTERNET (WIFI) (RENT: $1,395) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,395) (Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee) To schedule your showing please EMAIL OR TEXT 612-578-8598. OWNER IS NOT ENROLLED IN SECTION 8