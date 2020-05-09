All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated August 8 2019 at 1:30 PM

5140 W 102nd St

5140 West 102nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5140 West 102nd Street, Bloomington, MN 55437

Amenities

Another listing from Nicolas @ Renters Warehouse!! This 2 Beds and 2 Baths Condo In Bloomington is available for a 8/1 move in!! Condo features 2 Bedrooms living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, Amenities included will be Indoor and Out Door Pools, Sauna, Work out Room, with Pool table and Ping pong table, Indoor Parking Area. Tenant is responsible for Electric Bill. RENT INCLUDES, CABLE AND INTERNET (WIFI) (RENT: $1,395) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,395) (Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee) To schedule your showing please EMAIL OR TEXT 612-578-8598. OWNER IS NOT ENROLLED IN SECTION 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 W 102nd St have any available units?
5140 W 102nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 5140 W 102nd St have?
Some of 5140 W 102nd St's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 W 102nd St currently offering any rent specials?
5140 W 102nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 W 102nd St pet-friendly?
No, 5140 W 102nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 5140 W 102nd St offer parking?
Yes, 5140 W 102nd St offers parking.
Does 5140 W 102nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5140 W 102nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 W 102nd St have a pool?
Yes, 5140 W 102nd St has a pool.
Does 5140 W 102nd St have accessible units?
No, 5140 W 102nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 W 102nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5140 W 102nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5140 W 102nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5140 W 102nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
