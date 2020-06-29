4419 W 82nd St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Rare West Bloomington 3 bed move in ready home! - Another beautiful rental presented by Dreamteam of National Realty Guild! Check out this quaint west Bloomington home, super close to 494 and hwy 100! All 3 bedrooms are on 1 level, with 2 baths and a couple huge family rooms on both main and lower levels! New carpet in living room and bed. This home boasts an amazing southern facing 3 season porch, perfect for entertaining!



Text or call Neal Lawson w/the Dreamteam of NRG today!

612-418-5892

No cats, 1 small dog OK under 30 lbs.

No evictions

No judgments or debts in collections.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5472444)