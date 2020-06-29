All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 4419 W 82nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
4419 W 82nd St
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

4419 W 82nd St

4419 West 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4419 West 82nd Street, Bloomington, MN 55437

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Rare West Bloomington 3 bed move in ready home! - Another beautiful rental presented by Dreamteam of National Realty Guild! Check out this quaint west Bloomington home, super close to 494 and hwy 100! All 3 bedrooms are on 1 level, with 2 baths and a couple huge family rooms on both main and lower levels! New carpet in living room and bed. This home boasts an amazing southern facing 3 season porch, perfect for entertaining!

Text or call Neal Lawson w/the Dreamteam of NRG today!
612-418-5892
No cats, 1 small dog OK under 30 lbs.
No evictions
No judgments or debts in collections.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5472444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4419 W 82nd St have any available units?
4419 W 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
Is 4419 W 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4419 W 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4419 W 82nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4419 W 82nd St is pet friendly.
Does 4419 W 82nd St offer parking?
No, 4419 W 82nd St does not offer parking.
Does 4419 W 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4419 W 82nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4419 W 82nd St have a pool?
No, 4419 W 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 4419 W 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 4419 W 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4419 W 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4419 W 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4419 W 82nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4419 W 82nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Gate Apartments
8300 Old Cedar Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55425
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55438
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road
Bloomington, MN 55437
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W
Bloomington, MN 55437
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55431
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St
Bloomington, MN 55425
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd
Bloomington, MN 55437

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University