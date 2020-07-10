2730 West 91st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

2 bedrooms on main floor of house in Bloomington are available for rent (partially furnished or can be unfurnished). $550/month for 14x12 bedroom; $450/month for 10.5x10 bedroom. Each tenant pays 1/3 of gas and electric bill (should be about $50 total each). Owner pays water/trash & internet. Shared areas (kitchen, laundry, 3 season porch, etc) are shared only with a third tenant who is renting the basement. 1 bathroom on main floor for the 2 main floor tenants and 1 bathroom in basement for the basement tenant. There is also a third bedroom on the main floor that can be used as TV room, office, larger dining or whatever). If the 2 main floor tenants would like to sublet the extra bedroom, I will charge only $100 total for it and difference can reduce your rent. Washer/Dryer in the basement is shared by all, and in case of emergency, use of the 2nd bathroom in basement can be requested of the basement tenant.

Location is just south of 494 and just west of 35W.

Sober house. No pets. 1 month security deposit. Background check required.