Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:10 AM

2730 West 91st Street

2730 West 91st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2730 West 91st Street, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
2 bedrooms on main floor of house in Bloomington are available for rent (partially furnished or can be unfurnished). $550/month for 14x12 bedroom; $450/month for 10.5x10 bedroom. Each tenant pays 1/3 of gas and electric bill (should be about $50 total each). Owner pays water/trash & internet. Shared areas (kitchen, laundry, 3 season porch, etc) are shared only with a third tenant who is renting the basement. 1 bathroom on main floor for the 2 main floor tenants and 1 bathroom in basement for the basement tenant. There is also a third bedroom on the main floor that can be used as TV room, office, larger dining or whatever). If the 2 main floor tenants would like to sublet the extra bedroom, I will charge only $100 total for it and difference can reduce your rent. Washer/Dryer in the basement is shared by all, and in case of emergency, use of the 2nd bathroom in basement can be requested of the basement tenant.
Location is just south of 494 and just west of 35W.
Sober house. No pets. 1 month security deposit. Background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 West 91st Street have any available units?
2730 West 91st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 2730 West 91st Street have?
Some of 2730 West 91st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 West 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2730 West 91st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 West 91st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2730 West 91st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 2730 West 91st Street offer parking?
Yes, 2730 West 91st Street offers parking.
Does 2730 West 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2730 West 91st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 West 91st Street have a pool?
No, 2730 West 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2730 West 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 2730 West 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 West 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2730 West 91st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2730 West 91st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2730 West 91st Street has units with air conditioning.

