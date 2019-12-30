All apartments in Bloomington
Location

2700 West 110th Street, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 4BD Remodeled Bloomington Home for Lease - Property Id: 125662

Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes!

Totally renovated property in West Bloomington. Great Location. Two Blocks from Dwan Golf Club. New roof, Siding, Designer Kitchen, SS appliances, floor, carpet, windows, lighting and much more. Bathroom in main level totally renovated. In lower level new bathroom, carpet, bedroom with walk in closet, egress window and huge family room. A must see property.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes!

Bloomington, Richfield, Burnsville, Eagan, Mendota Heights, West Bloomington, Edina, Minneapolis

*Home is for sale, to rent this home it would first need to be purchased and rented back to you
**Broker reciprocity thanks to National Realty Guild
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125662
Property Id 125662

(RLNE4924648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 W 110th St have any available units?
2700 W 110th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 2700 W 110th St have?
Some of 2700 W 110th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 W 110th St currently offering any rent specials?
2700 W 110th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 W 110th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 W 110th St is pet friendly.
Does 2700 W 110th St offer parking?
No, 2700 W 110th St does not offer parking.
Does 2700 W 110th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 W 110th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 W 110th St have a pool?
No, 2700 W 110th St does not have a pool.
Does 2700 W 110th St have accessible units?
No, 2700 W 110th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 W 110th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 W 110th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 W 110th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 W 110th St does not have units with air conditioning.
