2700 W 110th St

Available 09/01/19 4BD Remodeled Bloomington Home for Lease - Property Id: 125662
Totally renovated property in West Bloomington. Great Location. Two Blocks from Dwan Golf Club. New roof, Siding, Designer Kitchen, SS appliances, floor, carpet, windows, lighting and much more. Bathroom in main level totally renovated. In lower level new bathroom, carpet, bedroom with walk in closet, egress window and huge family room. A must see property.
Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!
Bloomington, Richfield, Burnsville, Eagan, Mendota Heights, West Bloomington, Edina, Minneapolis
*Home is for sale, to rent this home it would first need to be purchased and rented back to you
**Broker reciprocity thanks to National Realty Guild
