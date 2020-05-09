2346 Wellswood Curve

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come view this spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath rambler in a quiet neighborhood of West Bloomington available early May! One of the bedrooms is a walk-through and the downstairs bedroom/den area includes a wood-burning stove (decorative-only). This single-family home features a large picture window in the living room, beautiful wood flooring, an updated refrigerator, and lots of storage space. It includes a large fenced-in backyard with mature trees, in-unit washer and dryer, and a detached 2-car garage. This 2,190 square-foot property is close to several large parks and only minutes to Hyland Lake Park Reserve. Easy access to 35W. Located in School District #271-Bloomington. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Owners snow blower and riding lawnmower are available in garage for tenant use if maintained. Security Deposit: $1,625. No Smoking. Pets are permitted with additional fees. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!