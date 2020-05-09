All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 2346 Wellswood Curve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
2346 Wellswood Curve
Last updated May 10 2019 at 4:55 PM

2346 Wellswood Curve

2346 Wells Wood Curv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2346 Wells Wood Curv, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come view this spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath rambler in a quiet neighborhood of West Bloomington available early May! One of the bedrooms is a walk-through and the downstairs bedroom/den area includes a wood-burning stove (decorative-only). This single-family home features a large picture window in the living room, beautiful wood flooring, an updated refrigerator, and lots of storage space. It includes a large fenced-in backyard with mature trees, in-unit washer and dryer, and a detached 2-car garage. This 2,190 square-foot property is close to several large parks and only minutes to Hyland Lake Park Reserve. Easy access to 35W. Located in School District #271-Bloomington. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Owners snow blower and riding lawnmower are available in garage for tenant use if maintained. Security Deposit: $1,625. No Smoking. Pets are permitted with additional fees. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2346 Wellswood Curve have any available units?
2346 Wellswood Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 2346 Wellswood Curve have?
Some of 2346 Wellswood Curve's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2346 Wellswood Curve currently offering any rent specials?
2346 Wellswood Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 Wellswood Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 2346 Wellswood Curve is pet friendly.
Does 2346 Wellswood Curve offer parking?
Yes, 2346 Wellswood Curve offers parking.
Does 2346 Wellswood Curve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2346 Wellswood Curve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 Wellswood Curve have a pool?
No, 2346 Wellswood Curve does not have a pool.
Does 2346 Wellswood Curve have accessible units?
No, 2346 Wellswood Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 Wellswood Curve have units with dishwashers?
No, 2346 Wellswood Curve does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2346 Wellswood Curve have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2346 Wellswood Curve has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Cedar Gate Apartments
8300 Old Cedar Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55425
Cedar Glen Apartments
9100 Old Cedar Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55425
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr
Bloomington, MN 55437
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr
Bloomington, MN 55438
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W
Bloomington, MN 55437
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St
Bloomington, MN 55437
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd
Bloomington, MN 55437

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University