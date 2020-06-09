All apartments in Bloomington
201 104th Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

201 104th Street

201 East 104th Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 East 104th Street, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
201 104th Street Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom house in Bloomington! - This is a wonderful house in highly sought after Bloomington! Great location - just 2 mins from 35W!

The house features a large deck perfect for entertaining, attached 2 car garage, huge fenced in back yard, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newly updated bathrooms, family room in basement, and much more!

This won't last long, so contact us right away to set up a showing! Email is quickest form of communication, so you can reply directly to this post.

Elite Property Management LLC
7634452639

(RLNE3970990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 104th Street have any available units?
201 104th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 201 104th Street have?
Some of 201 104th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 104th Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 104th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 104th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 104th Street is pet friendly.
Does 201 104th Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 104th Street offers parking.
Does 201 104th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 104th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 104th Street have a pool?
No, 201 104th Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 104th Street have accessible units?
No, 201 104th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 104th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 104th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 104th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 104th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

