1844 Meadowview Rd
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

1844 Meadowview Rd

1844 Meadowview Road · No Longer Available
Location

1844 Meadowview Road, Bloomington, MN 55425

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Showcase home available in Bloomington - 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home, all 3 bedrooms on the main level. Finished basement area provides additional family/bonus room. New flooring and paint, with new stainless steel appliances. Renovated exterior of the home, landscaping, patio - lawn care and snow removal included for worry free living! Close to bike paths, the Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge! Easy access to major highways, downtown.

Available NOW. Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas, electricity and trash. This is a 1 year lease. One dog may be permitted with additional deposit.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $5,250. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 Meadowview Rd have any available units?
1844 Meadowview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 1844 Meadowview Rd have?
Some of 1844 Meadowview Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 Meadowview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1844 Meadowview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 Meadowview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1844 Meadowview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1844 Meadowview Rd offer parking?
No, 1844 Meadowview Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1844 Meadowview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 Meadowview Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 Meadowview Rd have a pool?
No, 1844 Meadowview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1844 Meadowview Rd have accessible units?
No, 1844 Meadowview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 Meadowview Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1844 Meadowview Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1844 Meadowview Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1844 Meadowview Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
