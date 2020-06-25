1844 Meadowview Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Showcase home available in Bloomington - 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home, all 3 bedrooms on the main level. Finished basement area provides additional family/bonus room. New flooring and paint, with new stainless steel appliances. Renovated exterior of the home, landscaping, patio - lawn care and snow removal included for worry free living! Close to bike paths, the Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge! Easy access to major highways, downtown.



Available NOW. Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas, electricity and trash. This is a 1 year lease. One dog may be permitted with additional deposit.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $5,250. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.