10310 Devonshire Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access package receiving pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc58ad0000 ---- Forty-two acres of beautifully landscaped grounds surround our town homes and apartment homes. Our spectacular array of resort-class amenities includes tennis courts, a swimming pool, a business center, and a fully-equipped fitness center. In addition, the spectacular clubhouse offers a big-screen TV and pool table. We provide excellent access to all that the Twin Cities have to offer. Shopping, entertainment, and fine dining opportunities abound. And the International Airport and the Mall of America are only ten minutes away! Floor Plan Features * Cable/Satellite Available * Disposal * Patio/Balcony * Dishwasher * Yard * Disability Access * Large Closets * Refrigerator * In-Unit Washer/Dryer Property Amenities * 12 Month Lease Term * Clubhouse with WiFi * Breakfast Bar * Courtyard * Storage Space * Elevator * Sundeck * Tanning Bed * Near Public Transit * On-site Maintenance * Pool * Sports Courts * Business Center * 24-Hour Availability * Parking * Fitness Center * Laundry * Swimming Pool * Package Receiving * Clubhouse * On-site Management * Controlled Access * BBQ/Picnic Area * High Speed Internet Available Lease Terms: 6-13 months with a $400 Security Deposit and a $200 Administrative Fee. $40 per application Fee Parking: Type - Covered Lot Apartments have underground heated parking available for $40 per month. Townhomes have attached parking which is included in pricing. Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs are allowed. $400 Non Refundable pet deposit, $50 pet rent per month per dog, $30 per month for a cat. Some breed restrictions on dogs. Prices and availability are subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. Call Toni to tour. 763-657-0235