10310 Devonshire Rd
10310 Devonshire Rd

10310 Devonshire Road · No Longer Available
Location

10310 Devonshire Road, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc58ad0000 ---- Forty-two acres of beautifully landscaped grounds surround our town homes and apartment homes. Our spectacular array of resort-class amenities includes tennis courts, a swimming pool, a business center, and a fully-equipped fitness center. In addition, the spectacular clubhouse offers a big-screen TV and pool table. We provide excellent access to all that the Twin Cities have to offer. Shopping, entertainment, and fine dining opportunities abound. And the International Airport and the Mall of America are only ten minutes away! Floor Plan Features * Cable/Satellite Available * Disposal * Patio/Balcony * Dishwasher * Yard * Disability Access * Large Closets * Refrigerator * In-Unit Washer/Dryer Property Amenities * 12 Month Lease Term * Clubhouse with WiFi * Breakfast Bar * Courtyard * Storage Space * Elevator * Sundeck * Tanning Bed * Near Public Transit * On-site Maintenance * Pool * Sports Courts * Business Center * 24-Hour Availability * Parking * Fitness Center * Laundry * Swimming Pool * Package Receiving * Clubhouse * On-site Management * Controlled Access * BBQ/Picnic Area * High Speed Internet Available Lease Terms: 6-13 months with a $400 Security Deposit and a $200 Administrative Fee. $40 per application Fee Parking: Type - Covered Lot Apartments have underground heated parking available for $40 per month. Townhomes have attached parking which is included in pricing. Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs are allowed. $400 Non Refundable pet deposit, $50 pet rent per month per dog, $30 per month for a cat. Some breed restrictions on dogs. Prices and availability are subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. Call Toni to tour. 763-657-0235

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10310 Devonshire Rd have any available units?
10310 Devonshire Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 10310 Devonshire Rd have?
Some of 10310 Devonshire Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10310 Devonshire Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10310 Devonshire Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10310 Devonshire Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10310 Devonshire Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10310 Devonshire Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10310 Devonshire Rd offers parking.
Does 10310 Devonshire Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10310 Devonshire Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10310 Devonshire Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10310 Devonshire Rd has a pool.
Does 10310 Devonshire Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 10310 Devonshire Rd has accessible units.
Does 10310 Devonshire Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10310 Devonshire Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 10310 Devonshire Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10310 Devonshire Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

