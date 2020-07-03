All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
11519 Arnold Palmer Dr
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

11519 Arnold Palmer Dr

11519 Arnold Palmer Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11519 Arnold Palmer Drive Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
Deacon's Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11519 Arnold Palmer Dr Available 06/01/20 Available June 1: Recently Renovated 4 bed / 4 bath House on TPC Golf Course! - Available June 1: Don't miss out on this rare and fantastic 4-bed/4-bath gem, located literally right on TPC Twin Cities Golf Coursehome to the new 3M Open!

The photos say it all. Recently renovated luxury property features:

-Spacious and tastefully updated 4-bedroom/4-bathroom house
-Beautiful view from back deck overlooks the 2nd fairway of TCP Twin Cities Golf Course
-Stainless steel appliances in kitchen
-Lower level finished with kitchenette, full bath, and walkout to patio
-Property is close to walking paths, parks and beaches, as well as tons of shopping and restaurants
-Plenty of parking space in 3-car garage and driveway
-On-site washer + dryer
-Central air
-Fireplaces and more!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities and exterior care.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE5704249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr have any available units?
11519 Arnold Palmer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr have?
Some of 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11519 Arnold Palmer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr offers parking.
Does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr have a pool?
No, 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr have accessible units?
No, 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University