Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

11519 Arnold Palmer Dr Available 06/01/20 Available June 1: Recently Renovated 4 bed / 4 bath House on TPC Golf Course! - Available June 1: Don't miss out on this rare and fantastic 4-bed/4-bath gem, located literally right on TPC Twin Cities Golf Coursehome to the new 3M Open!



The photos say it all. Recently renovated luxury property features:



-Spacious and tastefully updated 4-bedroom/4-bathroom house

-Beautiful view from back deck overlooks the 2nd fairway of TCP Twin Cities Golf Course

-Stainless steel appliances in kitchen

-Lower level finished with kitchenette, full bath, and walkout to patio

-Property is close to walking paths, parks and beaches, as well as tons of shopping and restaurants

-Plenty of parking space in 3-car garage and driveway

-On-site washer + dryer

-Central air

-Fireplaces and more!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities and exterior care.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



(RLNE5704249)