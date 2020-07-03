Amenities
11519 Arnold Palmer Dr Available 06/01/20 Available June 1: Recently Renovated 4 bed / 4 bath House on TPC Golf Course! - Available June 1: Don't miss out on this rare and fantastic 4-bed/4-bath gem, located literally right on TPC Twin Cities Golf Coursehome to the new 3M Open!
The photos say it all. Recently renovated luxury property features:
-Spacious and tastefully updated 4-bedroom/4-bathroom house
-Beautiful view from back deck overlooks the 2nd fairway of TCP Twin Cities Golf Course
-Stainless steel appliances in kitchen
-Lower level finished with kitchenette, full bath, and walkout to patio
-Property is close to walking paths, parks and beaches, as well as tons of shopping and restaurants
-Plenty of parking space in 3-car garage and driveway
-On-site washer + dryer
-Central air
-Fireplaces and more!
Tenants are responsible for all utilities and exterior care.
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.
All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.
(RLNE5704249)