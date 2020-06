Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 level split home close to shopping, dining, entertainment and HWY 65. This home offers a large fenced in backyard, attached 1 car garage and many updates throughout. The floors were just refinished a few years back. Call with any questions or to set up a tour.