All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 7503 Whitney Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
7503 Whitney Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

7503 Whitney Drive

7503 Whitney Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Downtown Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7503 Whitney Drive, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Downtown Apple Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
Available 11/15/19 Apple Valley Townhouse : Perfect Location ! - Property Id: 99055

Newly renovated 2 BR 1 Bath end unit Town house, 2 car garage, private 14' x 20' private courtyard with side entry door, patio door leads out to private deck conveniently located in the heart of downtown Apple Valley Minnesota.

This Townhome contains, gas stove, granite counter-tops, beautiful new subway tile backsplash, new carpet, fresh paint, new ceiling fans, new renovated bathroom, new vanity, new toilet, new prefinished white six panel doors through out, new white window and baseboard trim and renovated kitchen.

Property is located within 2 minute walk of an Minnesota Valley Transit Authority Bus line for easy transport throughout the Twin Cities.

Also conveniently located near restaurants, grocery store (CUB), shopping, and Marcus Theater.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/99055p
Property Id 99055

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5214333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7503 Whitney Drive have any available units?
7503 Whitney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 7503 Whitney Drive have?
Some of 7503 Whitney Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7503 Whitney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7503 Whitney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7503 Whitney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7503 Whitney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 7503 Whitney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7503 Whitney Drive offers parking.
Does 7503 Whitney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7503 Whitney Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7503 Whitney Drive have a pool?
No, 7503 Whitney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7503 Whitney Drive have accessible units?
No, 7503 Whitney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7503 Whitney Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7503 Whitney Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7503 Whitney Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7503 Whitney Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities