7503 Whitney Drive

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage media room

Available 11/15/19 Apple Valley Townhouse : Perfect Location ! - Property Id: 99055



Newly renovated 2 BR 1 Bath end unit Town house, 2 car garage, private 14' x 20' private courtyard with side entry door, patio door leads out to private deck conveniently located in the heart of downtown Apple Valley Minnesota.



This Townhome contains, gas stove, granite counter-tops, beautiful new subway tile backsplash, new carpet, fresh paint, new ceiling fans, new renovated bathroom, new vanity, new toilet, new prefinished white six panel doors through out, new white window and baseboard trim and renovated kitchen.



Property is located within 2 minute walk of an Minnesota Valley Transit Authority Bus line for easy transport throughout the Twin Cities.



Also conveniently located near restaurants, grocery store (CUB), shopping, and Marcus Theater.

No Pets Allowed



