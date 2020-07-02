5106 148th St. W.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning microwave accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cadccff08f ---- Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom one level townhome in a quiet neighborhood in Apple Valley!! This home offers: - spacious bedrooms -2 car attached garage with shelving - washer and dryer IN unit with wash tub - patio off the front living room and master bedroom - double closets in the master bedroom - handicap bar in ceramic/tile tub/shower - eat in kitchen with space for formal dining - newer appliances - also very close to restaurants and shopping! Microwave, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Balcony, deck, patio, Laundry room/hookups, Oven/range, Heat - gas You will love this great home! Special Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: gas, electricity, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 6. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. 7. Security Deposit is to be no less than 1.5 times monthly rent ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds