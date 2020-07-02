All apartments in Apple Valley
5106 148th St. W.
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:04 AM

5106 148th St. W.

5106 148th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

5106 148th Street West, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Diamond Path

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cadccff08f ---- Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom one level townhome in a quiet neighborhood in Apple Valley!! This home offers: - spacious bedrooms -2 car attached garage with shelving - washer and dryer IN unit with wash tub - patio off the front living room and master bedroom - double closets in the master bedroom - handicap bar in ceramic/tile tub/shower - eat in kitchen with space for formal dining - newer appliances - also very close to restaurants and shopping! Microwave, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Balcony, deck, patio, Laundry room/hookups, Oven/range, Heat - gas You will love this great home! Special Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: gas, electricity, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 6. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. 7. Security Deposit is to be no less than 1.5 times monthly rent ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 148th St. W. have any available units?
5106 148th St. W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 5106 148th St. W. have?
Some of 5106 148th St. W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 148th St. W. currently offering any rent specials?
5106 148th St. W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 148th St. W. pet-friendly?
No, 5106 148th St. W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 5106 148th St. W. offer parking?
Yes, 5106 148th St. W. offers parking.
Does 5106 148th St. W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5106 148th St. W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 148th St. W. have a pool?
No, 5106 148th St. W. does not have a pool.
Does 5106 148th St. W. have accessible units?
Yes, 5106 148th St. W. has accessible units.
Does 5106 148th St. W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5106 148th St. W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5106 148th St. W. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5106 148th St. W. has units with air conditioning.

