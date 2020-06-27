All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

15753 Flackwood Ave

15753 Flackwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

15753 Flackwood Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galaxie Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
15753 Flackwood Ave Available 09/01/19 Great value *2Bed/1.5Bth plus Loft* Townhome in Apple Valley. Avail Sept. 1 - This bright, 2-story end-unit townhome is ready for you! A gas fireplace warms up the living room and the kitchen has a door leading to a private patio. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a nice sized 2nd bedroom, and a full bath. The spacious loft can serve as a family room/office/guest room, etc.

A great value in a central Apple Valley area. Close to Target, Cub Foods, movie theater, and Kelley Park. Located close to Cedar Avenue (Highway 77) for a quick commute to the Mall of America, both airports and downtown Minneapolis or St Paul. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included! Pets OK- max 2. Available Sept. 1, 2019

*Sorry, this property does not participate in the section 8 program.

(RLNE3381110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15753 Flackwood Ave have any available units?
15753 Flackwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15753 Flackwood Ave have?
Some of 15753 Flackwood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15753 Flackwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15753 Flackwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15753 Flackwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15753 Flackwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15753 Flackwood Ave offer parking?
No, 15753 Flackwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15753 Flackwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15753 Flackwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15753 Flackwood Ave have a pool?
No, 15753 Flackwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15753 Flackwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 15753 Flackwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15753 Flackwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15753 Flackwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15753 Flackwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15753 Flackwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
