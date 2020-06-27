Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

15753 Flackwood Ave Available 09/01/19 Great value *2Bed/1.5Bth plus Loft* Townhome in Apple Valley. Avail Sept. 1 - This bright, 2-story end-unit townhome is ready for you! A gas fireplace warms up the living room and the kitchen has a door leading to a private patio. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a nice sized 2nd bedroom, and a full bath. The spacious loft can serve as a family room/office/guest room, etc.



A great value in a central Apple Valley area. Close to Target, Cub Foods, movie theater, and Kelley Park. Located close to Cedar Avenue (Highway 77) for a quick commute to the Mall of America, both airports and downtown Minneapolis or St Paul. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included! Pets OK- max 2. Available Sept. 1, 2019



*Sorry, this property does not participate in the section 8 program.



