15721 Lower Fjord Way

Beautiful 2br + Loft/1.5ba end unit townhome in Apple Valley. Built in 1999, this home features a large side-yard, two car garage, matching kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Townhome has 1260 square feet of comfortable living space in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Water, sewer, lawn care and snow removal all included! Small dog considered with pet deposit. ADDITIONAL FEATURES: HIGH END APPLIANCES, CUSTOM CABINETRY, END UNIT, LOFT. This unit will go fast! 36 MONTH PREFERRED/ 24 MONTH MINIMUM. NO EVICTIONS, NO FELONIES, NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8.(RENT: $1,875) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,875) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: No Pets)