15721 Lower Fjord Way
Last updated September 10 2019 at 5:44 PM

15721 Lower Fjord Way

15721 Lower Fjord Way · No Longer Available
Location

15721 Lower Fjord Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galaxie Commons

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2br + Loft/1.5ba end unit townhome in Apple Valley. Built in 1999, this home features a large side-yard, two car garage, matching kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Townhome has 1260 square feet of comfortable living space in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Water, sewer, lawn care and snow removal all included! Small dog considered with pet deposit. ADDITIONAL FEATURES: HIGH END APPLIANCES, CUSTOM CABINETRY, END UNIT, LOFT. This unit will go fast! 36 MONTH PREFERRED/ 24 MONTH MINIMUM. NO EVICTIONS, NO FELONIES, NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8.(RENT: $1,875) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,875) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: No Pets)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15721 Lower Fjord Way have any available units?
15721 Lower Fjord Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15721 Lower Fjord Way have?
Some of 15721 Lower Fjord Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15721 Lower Fjord Way currently offering any rent specials?
15721 Lower Fjord Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15721 Lower Fjord Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15721 Lower Fjord Way is pet friendly.
Does 15721 Lower Fjord Way offer parking?
Yes, 15721 Lower Fjord Way offers parking.
Does 15721 Lower Fjord Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15721 Lower Fjord Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15721 Lower Fjord Way have a pool?
Yes, 15721 Lower Fjord Way has a pool.
Does 15721 Lower Fjord Way have accessible units?
No, 15721 Lower Fjord Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15721 Lower Fjord Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15721 Lower Fjord Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15721 Lower Fjord Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15721 Lower Fjord Way does not have units with air conditioning.
