All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 15600 Gateway Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
15600 Gateway Path
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

15600 Gateway Path

15600 Gateway Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Downtown Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15600 Gateway Path, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Downtown Apple Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gateway Townhome - Property Id: 161499

NOVEMBER LEASING SPECIAL - SIGN LEASE FOR NOVEMBER 1st MOVE-IN RECEIVE HALF-OFF NOVEMBER RENT (Only $725).

Beautiful and pet-friendly 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom townhome located in well-maintained Association. Property is surrounded by green spaces and paths, also close to retail, bars, restaurants and more. Mass transit options make commuting to either Downtown quick and easy.

Townhome has new carpet and has been freshly painted. Newer appliances and updated mechanicals will help keep your utility bills low.

Pet-friendly though size and number restrictions may apply.

Call today as this one will not last long.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161499p
Property Id 161499

(RLNE5178933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15600 Gateway Path have any available units?
15600 Gateway Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15600 Gateway Path have?
Some of 15600 Gateway Path's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15600 Gateway Path currently offering any rent specials?
15600 Gateway Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15600 Gateway Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 15600 Gateway Path is pet friendly.
Does 15600 Gateway Path offer parking?
No, 15600 Gateway Path does not offer parking.
Does 15600 Gateway Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15600 Gateway Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15600 Gateway Path have a pool?
No, 15600 Gateway Path does not have a pool.
Does 15600 Gateway Path have accessible units?
No, 15600 Gateway Path does not have accessible units.
Does 15600 Gateway Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15600 Gateway Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 15600 Gateway Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 15600 Gateway Path does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities