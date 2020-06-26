15600 Gateway Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gateway Townhome - Property Id: 161499



NOVEMBER LEASING SPECIAL - SIGN LEASE FOR NOVEMBER 1st MOVE-IN RECEIVE HALF-OFF NOVEMBER RENT (Only $725).



Beautiful and pet-friendly 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom townhome located in well-maintained Association. Property is surrounded by green spaces and paths, also close to retail, bars, restaurants and more. Mass transit options make commuting to either Downtown quick and easy.



Townhome has new carpet and has been freshly painted. Newer appliances and updated mechanicals will help keep your utility bills low.



Pet-friendly though size and number restrictions may apply.



Call today as this one will not last long.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161499p

