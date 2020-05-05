All apartments in Apple Valley
15347 Flower Way

15347 Flower Way · No Longer Available
Location

15347 Flower Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Downtown Apple Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c937a4068 ---- This 3 bedroom townhouse has a great open kitchen with vaulted ceilings in the living room, with a gas fireplace. This home has 2 full bathrooms 3 spacious bedrooms and a formal dining room. There is a patio off the living room for grilling and entertaining. Close to everything - shopping, restaurants, and walking paths. Available September 1st. This property does not accept section 8. Contact Renters Outlet LLC to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15347 Flower Way have any available units?
15347 Flower Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
Is 15347 Flower Way currently offering any rent specials?
15347 Flower Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15347 Flower Way pet-friendly?
No, 15347 Flower Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 15347 Flower Way offer parking?
No, 15347 Flower Way does not offer parking.
Does 15347 Flower Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15347 Flower Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15347 Flower Way have a pool?
No, 15347 Flower Way does not have a pool.
Does 15347 Flower Way have accessible units?
No, 15347 Flower Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15347 Flower Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15347 Flower Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15347 Flower Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15347 Flower Way does not have units with air conditioning.

