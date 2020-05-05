15347 Flower Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c937a4068 ---- This 3 bedroom townhouse has a great open kitchen with vaulted ceilings in the living room, with a gas fireplace. This home has 2 full bathrooms 3 spacious bedrooms and a formal dining room. There is a patio off the living room for grilling and entertaining. Close to everything - shopping, restaurants, and walking paths. Available September 1st. This property does not accept section 8. Contact Renters Outlet LLC to schedule a showing.