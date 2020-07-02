15111 Dunwood Trail

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48fbfb9028 ---- Apple Valley 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town home With Convenient Location. Patio & MORE! Available AUG 1ST !!! This Home Offers: -Open Floor Plan Provides Ease in Entertaining Between Living, Dining and Kitchen Areas -Large Kitchen With Center Island -Bathroom Easily Accessibility for Guests -Patio Space Perfect for Entertaining During Summer Months -SPACIOUS Master Suite Featuring Jacuzzi Tub and Shower -Neutral Flooring -1 Stall Attached Garage -Located in Highly Convenient Apple Valley Area-Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Interstates/Highways -FREE Lawn & Snow Care, Water/Sewer and Trash Services Special Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable. 5. No Pets Please 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accept applications to be paid along with move-in funds