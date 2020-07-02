All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 15111 Dunwood Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
15111 Dunwood Trail
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:56 PM

15111 Dunwood Trail

15111 Dunwood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15111 Dunwood Trail, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48fbfb9028 ---- Apple Valley 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town home With Convenient Location. Patio & MORE! Available AUG 1ST !!! This Home Offers: -Open Floor Plan Provides Ease in Entertaining Between Living, Dining and Kitchen Areas -Large Kitchen With Center Island -Bathroom Easily Accessibility for Guests -Patio Space Perfect for Entertaining During Summer Months -SPACIOUS Master Suite Featuring Jacuzzi Tub and Shower -Neutral Flooring -1 Stall Attached Garage -Located in Highly Convenient Apple Valley Area-Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Interstates/Highways -FREE Lawn & Snow Care, Water/Sewer and Trash Services Special Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable. 5. No Pets Please 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accept applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15111 Dunwood Trail have any available units?
15111 Dunwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
Is 15111 Dunwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
15111 Dunwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15111 Dunwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 15111 Dunwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 15111 Dunwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 15111 Dunwood Trail offers parking.
Does 15111 Dunwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15111 Dunwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15111 Dunwood Trail have a pool?
No, 15111 Dunwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 15111 Dunwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 15111 Dunwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 15111 Dunwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 15111 Dunwood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15111 Dunwood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 15111 Dunwood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities