Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

15037 Dunwood Trail

15037 Dunwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

15037 Dunwood Trail, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Townhome in Great Location in School District 196 - Property Address: 15037 Dunwood Trail, Apple Valley MN 55124

Property Type: Townhome

Property Description: This 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome has approximately 1160 sq ft. Appliances include, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Main level kitchen/dining area, kitchen island, half bathroom, living room. 1 car attached garage. Utilities paid by tenant: Electric, Gas, Telephone, Cable/Satellite TV, Internet. Utilities included in lease: Water, Trash, Snow Removal, Lawn Care.
Great location, Great Neighborhood.
No smoking.
No Pets.

Rent Details
Rent Amount: $1400/month
Security Deposit: $1400
Available Date: August 5, 2019
Beds: 2
Baths: 2 - 1 Full - 1 Half
Sq Ft: 1160
Parking- 1 Car Attached Garage
Pet Policy: No Pets
Smoking Policy: No Smoking
Laundry: Washer/Dryer 1st Floor
Lease Term: 12
Application fee: $50/adult over 18 years old
Minimum Income: 3 x monthly rent
Must show proof of renters insurance before move-in
No Section 8
Minimum Credit Score: 550-649 Conditional
Rent paid: Automatic ACH withdrawal

If you meet these requirements and want to schedule a showing, please submit your contact info via the website you found this listing. Full Name, phone number, and email are required to schedule a showing.

NRG Property Management
Property Manager: Russell Tapper
Broker National Realty Guild

(RLNE5067110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

