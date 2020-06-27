Amenities
Townhome in Great Location in School District 196 - Property Address: 15037 Dunwood Trail, Apple Valley MN 55124
Property Type: Townhome
Property Description: This 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome has approximately 1160 sq ft. Appliances include, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Main level kitchen/dining area, kitchen island, half bathroom, living room. 1 car attached garage. Utilities paid by tenant: Electric, Gas, Telephone, Cable/Satellite TV, Internet. Utilities included in lease: Water, Trash, Snow Removal, Lawn Care.
Great location, Great Neighborhood.
No smoking.
No Pets.
Rent Details
Rent Amount: $1400/month
Security Deposit: $1400
Available Date: August 5, 2019
Beds: 2
Baths: 2 - 1 Full - 1 Half
Sq Ft: 1160
Parking- 1 Car Attached Garage
Pet Policy: No Pets
Smoking Policy: No Smoking
Laundry: Washer/Dryer 1st Floor
Lease Term: 12
Application fee: $50/adult over 18 years old
Minimum Income: 3 x monthly rent
Must show proof of renters insurance before move-in
No Section 8
Minimum Credit Score: 550-649 Conditional
Rent paid: Automatic ACH withdrawal
If you meet these requirements and want to schedule a showing, please submit your contact info via the website you found this listing. Full Name, phone number, and email are required to schedule a showing.
NRG Property Management
Property Manager: Russell Tapper
Broker National Realty Guild
(RLNE5067110)