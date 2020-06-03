All apartments in Apple Valley
14827 Endicott Way #314

14827 Endicott Way · No Longer Available
Location

14827 Endicott Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14827 Endicott Way #314 Available 01/01/20 Great location 2Bed/1Bath Condo Apple Valley- Available Jan 1, 2020 - Great location. The spacious living room opens into informal dining area. Eat in kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and opens to the dining room. Two very spacious bedrooms down the hall from the living room. Full size bath to accommodate both bedrooms. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Pets allowed. Close to Cobblestone Lake, shopping, schools, and restaurants. Available Jan 1, 2020

(RLNE5317236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14827 Endicott Way #314 have any available units?
14827 Endicott Way #314 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
Is 14827 Endicott Way #314 currently offering any rent specials?
14827 Endicott Way #314 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14827 Endicott Way #314 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14827 Endicott Way #314 is pet friendly.
Does 14827 Endicott Way #314 offer parking?
No, 14827 Endicott Way #314 does not offer parking.
Does 14827 Endicott Way #314 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14827 Endicott Way #314 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14827 Endicott Way #314 have a pool?
No, 14827 Endicott Way #314 does not have a pool.
Does 14827 Endicott Way #314 have accessible units?
No, 14827 Endicott Way #314 does not have accessible units.
Does 14827 Endicott Way #314 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14827 Endicott Way #314 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14827 Endicott Way #314 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14827 Endicott Way #314 does not have units with air conditioning.

