Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

14379 Embry Path Available 07/01/19 VALLEY OF THE APPLE... - DECEIVINGLY SPACIOUS...4 BR / 3 BA / 2 CAR Twinhome Conveniently Located in Desirable Apple Valley! Featuring Vaulted Ceiling, Private Deck, Open Backyard, Newer Carpet, and Other Indescribable Features. It's a Simple; yet, Sweet Type of Home! Lawn Care Included! Other Details Apply:



Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)

Rent = $1,895Month

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable

Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit

Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)

Available = 8/1/19

Tenant Utilities = Responsible for All - Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Phone, Cable, Internet, & Exterior Maintenance (Snow Removal)

Owner Utilities = Exterior Maintenance (Lawn Care)

Section 8 = Not Approved



(RLNE4293709)