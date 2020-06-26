All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 14379 Embry Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
14379 Embry Path
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

14379 Embry Path

14379 Embry Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14379 Embry Path, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
14379 Embry Path Available 07/01/19 VALLEY OF THE APPLE... - DECEIVINGLY SPACIOUS...4 BR / 3 BA / 2 CAR Twinhome Conveniently Located in Desirable Apple Valley! Featuring Vaulted Ceiling, Private Deck, Open Backyard, Newer Carpet, and Other Indescribable Features. It's a Simple; yet, Sweet Type of Home! Lawn Care Included! Other Details Apply:

Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Rent = $1,895Month
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable
Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = 8/1/19
Tenant Utilities = Responsible for All - Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, Phone, Cable, Internet, & Exterior Maintenance (Snow Removal)
Owner Utilities = Exterior Maintenance (Lawn Care)
Section 8 = Not Approved

(RLNE4293709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14379 Embry Path have any available units?
14379 Embry Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 14379 Embry Path have?
Some of 14379 Embry Path's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14379 Embry Path currently offering any rent specials?
14379 Embry Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14379 Embry Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 14379 Embry Path is pet friendly.
Does 14379 Embry Path offer parking?
No, 14379 Embry Path does not offer parking.
Does 14379 Embry Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14379 Embry Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14379 Embry Path have a pool?
No, 14379 Embry Path does not have a pool.
Does 14379 Embry Path have accessible units?
No, 14379 Embry Path does not have accessible units.
Does 14379 Embry Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 14379 Embry Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14379 Embry Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 14379 Embry Path does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities