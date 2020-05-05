All apartments in Apple Valley
13535 Fernando Avenue

Location

13535 Fernando Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Scott Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This well maintained, split entry home sits on a large lot and has a lot of great updates! There are wood floors in most of the main level, offering an open concept with the kitchen, living and dining rooms. Kitchen features a gas stove and pantry. A large sliding glass door in the dining area opens to a big deck that overlooks the large flat backyard. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom complete this level. The finished lower level has a large family room with fireplace featuring a brick surround, two more bedrooms and another bathroom, as well as a laundry room with storage. Attached 2-car garage. School District #196 Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan

For a video walkthrough tour check out the YouTube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PJ6tgVbfCg

Lease Terms: $1995 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 months or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be considered based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Spacious 4 bedroom, split entry home on huge lot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13535 Fernando Avenue have any available units?
13535 Fernando Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 13535 Fernando Avenue have?
Some of 13535 Fernando Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13535 Fernando Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13535 Fernando Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13535 Fernando Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13535 Fernando Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13535 Fernando Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13535 Fernando Avenue offers parking.
Does 13535 Fernando Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13535 Fernando Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13535 Fernando Avenue have a pool?
No, 13535 Fernando Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13535 Fernando Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13535 Fernando Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13535 Fernando Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13535 Fernando Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13535 Fernando Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13535 Fernando Avenue has units with air conditioning.

