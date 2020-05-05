13535 Fernando Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This well maintained, split entry home sits on a large lot and has a lot of great updates! There are wood floors in most of the main level, offering an open concept with the kitchen, living and dining rooms. Kitchen features a gas stove and pantry. A large sliding glass door in the dining area opens to a big deck that overlooks the large flat backyard. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom complete this level. The finished lower level has a large family room with fireplace featuring a brick surround, two more bedrooms and another bathroom, as well as a laundry room with storage. Attached 2-car garage. School District #196 Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan



For a video walkthrough tour check out the YouTube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PJ6tgVbfCg



Lease Terms: $1995 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 months or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be considered based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Spacious 4 bedroom, split entry home on huge lot!