13257 Findlay Ct Available 05/01/19 3BR/3BA Single Family House - Apple Valley - This fabulous one-level rambler has been updated with beautiful hardwood floors, new appliances, cabinetry, countertops, and baths. This home features two master bedroom suites- both have great closet space and en suite bathrooms. One suite features a whirlpool bath and separate walk-in shower. The other master suite has a walk out to the backyard deck and bathroom with a shower.



Large living and informal dining room off the sensational kitchen. The spacious family room boasts a new gas fireplace with lovely built-ins. The big, unfinished, basement offers plenty of storage space. Washer and dryer also on this level. Pets Ok. Great location! School district 196. Available May 1.



