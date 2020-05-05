All apartments in Apple Valley
13257 Findlay Ct
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

13257 Findlay Ct

13257 Findlay Court · No Longer Available
Apple Valley
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location

13257 Findlay Court, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Scott Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13257 Findlay Ct Available 05/01/19 3BR/3BA Single Family House - Apple Valley - This fabulous one-level rambler has been updated with beautiful hardwood floors, new appliances, cabinetry, countertops, and baths. This home features two master bedroom suites- both have great closet space and en suite bathrooms. One suite features a whirlpool bath and separate walk-in shower. The other master suite has a walk out to the backyard deck and bathroom with a shower.

Large living and informal dining room off the sensational kitchen. The spacious family room boasts a new gas fireplace with lovely built-ins. The big, unfinished, basement offers plenty of storage space. Washer and dryer also on this level. Pets Ok. Great location! School district 196. Available May 1.

(RLNE3958757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13257 Findlay Ct have any available units?
13257 Findlay Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 13257 Findlay Ct have?
Some of 13257 Findlay Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13257 Findlay Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13257 Findlay Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13257 Findlay Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13257 Findlay Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13257 Findlay Ct offer parking?
No, 13257 Findlay Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13257 Findlay Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13257 Findlay Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13257 Findlay Ct have a pool?
Yes, 13257 Findlay Ct has a pool.
Does 13257 Findlay Ct have accessible units?
No, 13257 Findlay Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13257 Findlay Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13257 Findlay Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13257 Findlay Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 13257 Findlay Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
