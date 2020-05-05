12875 Glen Way

Amenities

CLEAN AND MODERN TWO STORY townhome with updated kitchen, welcoming floor plan, and tons of natural light! Exceptionally designed 2 bedroom. Open concept living/dining room, and walkout deck. Main floor master with ensuite bathroom, powder room with laundry convenientlyÂ located on main floor for ease. Sleek granite countertops and stainless steel kitchen with breakfast nook. Lower level family room with gas fireplace and walkout to green space. Additional bedroom and full bathroom, cedar closet for storage. 2 car garage with storage. Ultra convenient north Apple Valley location; super quick access to Cedar Ave - head south to shops/eats or north towards downtown Mpls, walk to park & ride - only blocks away! Tenant responsible for water, electric and gas. Owner covers trash, lawn care and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8 (Rent: $1,725 +$7 P&R, Security deposit $1,725, $55/app/adult, $150 Lease Admin fee due upon signing) Please book all showings online: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery