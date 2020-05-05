All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:00 PM

12875 Glen Way

12875 Glen Way · No Longer Available
Location

12875 Glen Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Alimagnet

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
CLEAN AND MODERN TWO STORY townhome with updated kitchen, welcoming floor plan, and tons of natural light! Exceptionally designed 2 bedroom. Open concept living/dining room, and walkout deck. Main floor master with ensuite bathroom, powder room with laundry convenientlyÂ located on main floor for ease. Sleek granite countertops and stainless steel kitchen with breakfast nook. Lower level family room with gas fireplace and walkout to green space. Additional bedroom and full bathroom, cedar closet for storage. 2 car garage with storage. Ultra convenient north Apple Valley location; super quick access to Cedar Ave - head south to shops/eats or north towards downtown Mpls, walk to park & ride - only blocks away! Tenant responsible for water, electric and gas. Owner covers trash, lawn care and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8 (Rent: $1,725 +$7 P&R, Security deposit $1,725, $55/app/adult, $150 Lease Admin fee due upon signing) Please book all showings online: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12875 Glen Way have any available units?
12875 Glen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 12875 Glen Way have?
Some of 12875 Glen Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12875 Glen Way currently offering any rent specials?
12875 Glen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12875 Glen Way pet-friendly?
No, 12875 Glen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 12875 Glen Way offer parking?
Yes, 12875 Glen Way offers parking.
Does 12875 Glen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12875 Glen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12875 Glen Way have a pool?
Yes, 12875 Glen Way has a pool.
Does 12875 Glen Way have accessible units?
No, 12875 Glen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12875 Glen Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12875 Glen Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12875 Glen Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12875 Glen Way does not have units with air conditioning.

