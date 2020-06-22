955 Washtenaw Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

4 bedroom home. 1 bathroom New appliances, Wood floors. This is a pet-friendly unit. Home is located right across the street from EMU and a very short distance from UofM. Great space for roommates to share,with large bedrooms. If you are interested in completing an application please see link below. Applicants will be responsible for all utilities including gas and electricity through DTE, and Water. Coin Laundry located in the basement.



https://hhpropertymanagementandinvestmentsllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

4 bedroom home. New roof, siding, kitchen (new appliances), bathroom and fresh paint through out. Laundry on site in basement (new coin operated machines).