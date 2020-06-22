All apartments in Ypsilanti
955 Washtenaw Avenue

955 Washtenaw Road · (734) 262-6596
Location

955 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Normal Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4 bedroom home. 1 bathroom New appliances, Wood floors. This is a pet-friendly unit. Home is located right across the street from EMU and a very short distance from UofM. Great space for roommates to share,with large bedrooms. If you are interested in completing an application please see link below. Applicants will be responsible for all utilities including gas and electricity through DTE, and Water. Coin Laundry located in the basement.

https://hhpropertymanagementandinvestmentsllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
4 bedroom home. New roof, siding, kitchen (new appliances), bathroom and fresh paint through out. Laundry on site in basement (new coin operated machines).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Washtenaw Avenue have any available units?
955 Washtenaw Avenue has a unit available for $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ypsilanti, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ypsilanti Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 Washtenaw Avenue have?
Some of 955 Washtenaw Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 Washtenaw Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
955 Washtenaw Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Washtenaw Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 955 Washtenaw Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 955 Washtenaw Avenue offer parking?
No, 955 Washtenaw Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 955 Washtenaw Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 Washtenaw Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Washtenaw Avenue have a pool?
No, 955 Washtenaw Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 955 Washtenaw Avenue have accessible units?
No, 955 Washtenaw Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Washtenaw Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 Washtenaw Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
