Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Five Bedroom House on Pearl St. - Near The C.O.B & EMU! - Available May 2020 - Barnes & Barnes has a 2.5 half bath, 5 bedroom home 3 blocks from EMU's main campus. Washer and dryer in basement. Plenty of free parking including a garage.



The house rents for $2250/month. Tenants are responsible for the utilities.



**Security deposit is equal to one months rent**



Please call Barnes & Barnes at 734-480-7400 to schedule a viewing. You can find all of our listings at barnesapts.com



No Dogs Allowed



