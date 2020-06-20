120 N Summit Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful Duplex rental has 2 units. This is unit 1 and is the lower entry/downstairs unit. This unit comes with a shareable washer and dryer access on the entry floor. This gorgeous rental has been remodeled and updated with new flooring, brand new paint and a full bathroom remodel. It has a big spacious living room, with a large kitchen and eating space. This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a basement that you can use for storage. The detached garage is an extra cost of $75 per month and only 1 garage space per unit. Hurry now before this rental is gone, it won't last long.