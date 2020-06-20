All apartments in Ypsilanti
120 N Summit Street
120 N Summit Street

120 North Summit Street · (734) 423-1141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Midtown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful Duplex rental has 2 units. This is unit 1 and is the lower entry/downstairs unit. This unit comes with a shareable washer and dryer access on the entry floor. This gorgeous rental has been remodeled and updated with new flooring, brand new paint and a full bathroom remodel. It has a big spacious living room, with a large kitchen and eating space. This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a basement that you can use for storage. The detached garage is an extra cost of $75 per month and only 1 garage space per unit. Hurry now before this rental is gone, it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 N Summit Street have any available units?
120 N Summit Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ypsilanti, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ypsilanti Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 N Summit Street have?
Some of 120 N Summit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 N Summit Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 N Summit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 N Summit Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 N Summit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ypsilanti.
Does 120 N Summit Street offer parking?
Yes, 120 N Summit Street does offer parking.
Does 120 N Summit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 N Summit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 N Summit Street have a pool?
No, 120 N Summit Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 N Summit Street have accessible units?
No, 120 N Summit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 N Summit Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 N Summit Street has units with dishwashers.
