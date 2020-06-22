All apartments in Westland
32503 Lydia St
32503 Lydia St

32503 Lydia Street · No Longer Available
Location

32503 Lydia Street, Westland, MI 48186
Westland

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Westland. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, yard, refurbished floors and kitchen, plus additional room that can be used as an office. Utilities included: water only. Pets not preferred, but negotiable.

Date Available: July 1st, 2020. Rent is $550/month. First/last month rent, plus $825security deposit required to move in. There will be a $35 per person background check fee but that will be deducted from the Security Deposit if you are approved when you sign the lease. Please contact Alamo Court Properties, Inc. LLC at 734-771-5178 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.

Pictures reflect property prior to refurbishment - it is being worked on now and updated pictures will be put up when available. Carpeting has been removed and hardwood floors are being refurbished. Kitchen cabinets will be completely redone and changing stove to a full-size regular stove and moving it's location.

Background check includes criminal and legal activity, sex offenders list, prior evictions and bankruptcies, credit check and previous addresses. You will need to provide id, social security number, proof of income and employer references when you apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32503 Lydia St have any available units?
32503 Lydia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westland, MI.
How much is rent in Westland, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westland Rent Report.
What amenities does 32503 Lydia St have?
Some of 32503 Lydia St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32503 Lydia St currently offering any rent specials?
32503 Lydia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32503 Lydia St pet-friendly?
No, 32503 Lydia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westland.
Does 32503 Lydia St offer parking?
Yes, 32503 Lydia St does offer parking.
Does 32503 Lydia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32503 Lydia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32503 Lydia St have a pool?
No, 32503 Lydia St does not have a pool.
Does 32503 Lydia St have accessible units?
No, 32503 Lydia St does not have accessible units.
Does 32503 Lydia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 32503 Lydia St does not have units with dishwashers.
