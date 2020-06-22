32503 Lydia St

Amenities

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Westland. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, yard, refurbished floors and kitchen, plus additional room that can be used as an office. Utilities included: water only. Pets not preferred, but negotiable.



Date Available: July 1st, 2020. Rent is $550/month. First/last month rent, plus $825security deposit required to move in. There will be a $35 per person background check fee but that will be deducted from the Security Deposit if you are approved when you sign the lease. Please contact Alamo Court Properties, Inc. LLC at 734-771-5178 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.



Pictures reflect property prior to refurbishment - it is being worked on now and updated pictures will be put up when available. Carpeting has been removed and hardwood floors are being refurbished. Kitchen cabinets will be completely redone and changing stove to a full-size regular stove and moving it's location.



Background check includes criminal and legal activity, sex offenders list, prior evictions and bankruptcies, credit check and previous addresses. You will need to provide id, social security number, proof of income and employer references when you apply.