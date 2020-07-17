All apartments in Wayne County
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:19 AM

7929 N canton center rd

7929 North Canton Center Road · (313) 300-3305
Location

7929 North Canton Center Road, Wayne County, MI 48187

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unique 2 BR upper flat in Canton!!!! · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
tennis court
Unique 2 BR upper flat in Canton!!!! Available 06/01/20 Rare,unique "one of a kind" upper flat like no other!!! Spacious, clean, "homelike",safe,2 br,2 bath,1150 square feet and an awesome 40 foot sun porch!!! Feels like living in the top half of a large home as opposed to a dreary tiny flat !! Situated on a treed, parklike 3/4 acre lot in North Canton right near the Plymouth border just south of Joy road.Price includes water,gas,electric,heat, cable video package and internet!!! If paid separately on a comparable rental these amenities could run another $300 a month EZ.

This unit only comes up maybe once every 5 years;1 year minimum lease. .Kitchen includes all appliances, lots of basement storage , laundry shared w/ landlord.Newer carpet,paint,wood flooring.Private entry.Right by Plymouth/canton high school campus w/ lots of open green spaces and pathways for walking,biking,tennis courts,running track.

Landlord lives in lower level and is looking for solid,trustworthy,working tenant w/ decent credit /references.NO sec 8,,pets,smokers,regular partyers.Socializing is okay but not all the time.Application provided to interested parties,credit report and other documentation required ,must call/email for a scheduled appointment.$1,200. rent + $1400.00 security,6/1 occupancy..Being an upper unit please consider the stairs issue before making an appt.

Driveby first if you can but DO NOT approach current residents or walk up to premises!! This is not like any rental unit you've ever seen,not for everyone but maybe perfect for you!!!????

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE873355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7929 N canton center rd have any available units?
7929 N canton center rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7929 N canton center rd have?
Some of 7929 N canton center rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7929 N canton center rd currently offering any rent specials?
7929 N canton center rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7929 N canton center rd pet-friendly?
No, 7929 N canton center rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayne County.
Does 7929 N canton center rd offer parking?
Yes, 7929 N canton center rd offers parking.
Does 7929 N canton center rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7929 N canton center rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7929 N canton center rd have a pool?
No, 7929 N canton center rd does not have a pool.
Does 7929 N canton center rd have accessible units?
No, 7929 N canton center rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7929 N canton center rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7929 N canton center rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7929 N canton center rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7929 N canton center rd has units with air conditioning.
