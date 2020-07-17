7929 N canton center rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access tennis court

Unique 2 BR upper flat in Canton!!!! Available 06/01/20 Rare,unique "one of a kind" upper flat like no other!!! Spacious, clean, "homelike",safe,2 br,2 bath,1150 square feet and an awesome 40 foot sun porch!!! Feels like living in the top half of a large home as opposed to a dreary tiny flat !! Situated on a treed, parklike 3/4 acre lot in North Canton right near the Plymouth border just south of Joy road.Price includes water,gas,electric,heat, cable video package and internet!!! If paid separately on a comparable rental these amenities could run another $300 a month EZ.



This unit only comes up maybe once every 5 years;1 year minimum lease. .Kitchen includes all appliances, lots of basement storage , laundry shared w/ landlord.Newer carpet,paint,wood flooring.Private entry.Right by Plymouth/canton high school campus w/ lots of open green spaces and pathways for walking,biking,tennis courts,running track.



Landlord lives in lower level and is looking for solid,trustworthy,working tenant w/ decent credit /references.NO sec 8,,pets,smokers,regular partyers.Socializing is okay but not all the time.Application provided to interested parties,credit report and other documentation required ,must call/email for a scheduled appointment.$1,200. rent + $1400.00 security,6/1 occupancy..Being an upper unit please consider the stairs issue before making an appt.



Driveby first if you can but DO NOT approach current residents or walk up to premises!! This is not like any rental unit you've ever seen,not for everyone but maybe perfect for you!!!????



No Pets Allowed



