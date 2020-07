Amenities

We have a gorgeous 4 bedroom home located at 45274 Denise ct. in Plymouth. Renting for $2200 rent includes no utilities in the rent price. Available 9/1/20 for move in. This home features 2.5 baths, large basement, lots of yard space and spacious rooms. Great for a family. We are pet friendly, no pet deposit. Cats are free dogs are an additional $50 per month.Go online now at Gobeal.com to apply and get started.