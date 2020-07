Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

1st Floor Private entry End unit is a 10+! Absolutely immaculate & Beautifully updated NEUTRALLY with ATTRACTIVE NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT + deep in the complex (far from Lilley) and siding to scenic commons! Open floor plan with Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen with all appliances included! Spacious Master Suite with private full bath. In Unit Laundry with washer & dryer included. Private Covered patio, convenient carport that's just a few steps from the front door & more! NO pets & NO Smoking + Water is included in the monthly rent along with snow removal & grounds maintenance provided by the association at no additional charge to the tenant. Please remove shoes or use provided shoe covers if shoes are clean & dry & touch as little as possible while touring the condo. Detailed application required with references & a complete Big 3 credit report with credit score. Tenant will be responsible for the 1st $50 cost of each repair. Rent to be paid via Zelle or Venmo.