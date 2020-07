42748 LILLEY POINTE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN CANTON'S SOUGHT AFTER LILLEY POINTE. BEAUTIFUL UPPER LEVEL 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATH CONDO WITH PRIVATE BACKYARD FANTASTIC MOVE IN CONDITION! NICE KITCHEN INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES, HUGE GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND BALCONY. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET. LOTS OF ROOM FOR STORAGE IN LAUNDRY ROOM. CARPORT. EMPLOYMENT LETTER, PAY STUBS, FULL CREDIT REPORT, AND COPY OF DRIVER'S LICENSE REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION. $200 NONREFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE, 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT, AND FIRST MONTH'S RENT DUE AT SIGNING. NO PET PLEASE.