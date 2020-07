Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

ISLAND LIVING ...QUIET AND PEACEFUL TOO..SECOND FLOOR ,WELL CARED FOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHS CONDO HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND A DOUBLE CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. LAUNDRY UNIT ALSO. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED TOO. ENJOY THE BALCONY WITH SERENE VIEWS.CLOSE TO GI DOWNTOWN STORES AND RESTAURANTS. AND SHORT WALK TO EAST RIVER VIEWS. There will be a new kitchen sick installed soon. Also no smoking or pets allowed. Thank you