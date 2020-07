Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

FOR LEASE OR SALE. BEST PRICED CONDO IN THE TERRACES, THOUSANDS BELOW THE COMPARABLE SALES- USE YOUR DECORATING IDEAS AND SAVE $$$$ POPULAR SOUTHERN EXPOSURE- ENTRY LEVEL RANCH. EXCELLENT LOCATION AND PRICE! I. SUBURB NORTHVILLE SCHOOL SYSTEM* EACH BEDROOM HAS FULL BATH AND WIC* LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH STORAGE . PRIVATE ENTRANCE* COVERED PATIO, TENNIS COURT, POOL & CLUBHOUSE WITH WORKOUT EQUIPMENT* IMMED POSSESSION. THE TERRACES AT NORTHVILLE RIDGE SITE PLAN IN DOCUMENTS. ALSO FOR SALE SEE MLS 2200021577