Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

6346 Trumpeter

6346 Trumpeter Lane · (734) 434-2100
Location

6346 Trumpeter Lane, Washtenaw County, MI 48197

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1418 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice Newer 3 Story Condo For Rent With $16,000 In Upgrades Including Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Moen Faucets, One Bedroom and One Full Bath on Lower Level, Two Bedrooms and Full Bath on Upper Level. Half Bath on Ground Floor. Cherry Hardwood Flooring, Large Living Room With Fireplace & Balcony, And Plenty Of Closet Space. One Car Attached Garage, Private Entrances. Community Sidewalks, Walking Trail And Incredible Location With Easy Commute To Ann Arbor Or US-23. All Appliances Included. No Pets Allowed. No Section 8. Two Year Lease Preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6346 Trumpeter have any available units?
6346 Trumpeter has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6346 Trumpeter have?
Some of 6346 Trumpeter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6346 Trumpeter currently offering any rent specials?
6346 Trumpeter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6346 Trumpeter pet-friendly?
No, 6346 Trumpeter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washtenaw County.
Does 6346 Trumpeter offer parking?
Yes, 6346 Trumpeter offers parking.
Does 6346 Trumpeter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6346 Trumpeter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6346 Trumpeter have a pool?
No, 6346 Trumpeter does not have a pool.
Does 6346 Trumpeter have accessible units?
No, 6346 Trumpeter does not have accessible units.
Does 6346 Trumpeter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6346 Trumpeter has units with dishwashers.
Does 6346 Trumpeter have units with air conditioning?
No, 6346 Trumpeter does not have units with air conditioning.
