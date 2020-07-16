6346 Trumpeter

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very Nice Newer 3 Story Condo For Rent With $16,000 In Upgrades Including Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Moen Faucets, One Bedroom and One Full Bath on Lower Level, Two Bedrooms and Full Bath on Upper Level. Half Bath on Ground Floor. Cherry Hardwood Flooring, Large Living Room With Fireplace & Balcony, And Plenty Of Closet Space. One Car Attached Garage, Private Entrances. Community Sidewalks, Walking Trail And Incredible Location With Easy Commute To Ann Arbor Or US-23. All Appliances Included. No Pets Allowed. No Section 8. Two Year Lease Preferred.