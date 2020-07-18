All apartments in Washtenaw County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4220 Lilac Ln

4220 Lilac Lane · (248) 817-2095
Location

4220 Lilac Lane, Washtenaw County, MI 48197

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3250 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/31/20 Like new! Built in 2016. Beautiful home with open floor plan. Gorgeous expanded kitchen showcasing Aristokraft cabinets, a huge island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Kitchen opens to eating area, and large great room with additional recessed lights. Flexible room can be used as a sitting room or office. Convenient first floor laundry. The second floor boasts a master suite with all of the most desirable features: deluxe bath with dual sinks, granite counter, oversized shower with ceramic tile walls, Euro style shower door, and soaking tub. Plus three additional ample bedrooms. The hallway bath includes a granite counter, and tub/shower with ceramic tile surround to the ceiling. A spacious loft overlooking the 2 story foyer completes the second level. Basement with extra high walls is plumbed for bath, ready for your finishes. One of the best lots. Private yard backing to wooded common area. Great proximity to U of M, EMU, and hospitals. Shopping only minutes away. Easy access to highway. Ann Arbor schools.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Lilac Ln have any available units?
4220 Lilac Ln has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4220 Lilac Ln have?
Some of 4220 Lilac Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 Lilac Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Lilac Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Lilac Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4220 Lilac Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washtenaw County.
Does 4220 Lilac Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4220 Lilac Ln offers parking.
Does 4220 Lilac Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4220 Lilac Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Lilac Ln have a pool?
No, 4220 Lilac Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Lilac Ln have accessible units?
No, 4220 Lilac Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Lilac Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 Lilac Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4220 Lilac Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4220 Lilac Ln has units with air conditioning.
