4220 Lilac Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 07/31/20 Like new! Built in 2016. Beautiful home with open floor plan. Gorgeous expanded kitchen showcasing Aristokraft cabinets, a huge island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Kitchen opens to eating area, and large great room with additional recessed lights. Flexible room can be used as a sitting room or office. Convenient first floor laundry. The second floor boasts a master suite with all of the most desirable features: deluxe bath with dual sinks, granite counter, oversized shower with ceramic tile walls, Euro style shower door, and soaking tub. Plus three additional ample bedrooms. The hallway bath includes a granite counter, and tub/shower with ceramic tile surround to the ceiling. A spacious loft overlooking the 2 story foyer completes the second level. Basement with extra high walls is plumbed for bath, ready for your finishes. One of the best lots. Private yard backing to wooded common area. Great proximity to U of M, EMU, and hospitals. Shopping only minutes away. Easy access to highway. Ann Arbor schools.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5912491)