3120 Judd Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Available 08/15/20 NESTLED IN THE WOODS! Enjoy peace & quiet at the end of the long day with a relaxing barbecue from the private deck. Large country home features open kitchen, living, dining areas plus fenced yard off back. Hardwood flooring in living area with extra large windows plus 1st floor master bedroom. Finished lower level walkout includes extra kitchen, den or flex space, fireplace and full bath. Available mid-August. Lawn mowing included in rent. No smoking, pet may be negotiable.



(RLNE5862114)