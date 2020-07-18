All apartments in Washtenaw County
3120 Judd Rd
3120 Judd Rd

3120 Judd Road · No Longer Available
3120 Judd Road, Washtenaw County, MI 48160

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available 08/15/20 NESTLED IN THE WOODS! Enjoy peace & quiet at the end of the long day with a relaxing barbecue from the private deck. Large country home features open kitchen, living, dining areas plus fenced yard off back. Hardwood flooring in living area with extra large windows plus 1st floor master bedroom. Finished lower level walkout includes extra kitchen, den or flex space, fireplace and full bath. Available mid-August. Lawn mowing included in rent. No smoking, pet may be negotiable.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3120 Judd Rd have any available units?
3120 Judd Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washtenaw County, MI.
What amenities does 3120 Judd Rd have?
Some of 3120 Judd Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Judd Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Judd Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Judd Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Judd Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washtenaw County.
Does 3120 Judd Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3120 Judd Rd offers parking.
Does 3120 Judd Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 Judd Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Judd Rd have a pool?
No, 3120 Judd Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Judd Rd have accessible units?
No, 3120 Judd Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Judd Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 Judd Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 Judd Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3120 Judd Rd has units with air conditioning.
