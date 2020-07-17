1901 Chicory Rdg

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 07/15/20 Extraordinary family home for rent located 1/4 mile west of Ann Arbor city limits in Uplands subdivision. Just a 5 minute drive to downtown! Fabulous open & airy floor plan boast a custom kitchen w/granite countertops, cozy living area w/fireplace, separate office or TV room plus first floor master suite with large master bath, Jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. Second floor features relaxing loft area plus 2 bedrooms. Beautifully finished lower level basement with 2nd full kitchen, two additional bedrooms, one full and one 1/2 bath and a walk-out patio. Wonderful neighborhood great for walking, close to shopping, U of M and expressway. Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. No smoking and no pets, please. Available July 15th.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5764610)