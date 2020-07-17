All apartments in Washtenaw County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

1901 Chicory Rdg

1901 Chicory Ridge · (734) 669-5818
Location

1901 Chicory Ridge, Washtenaw County, MI 48103

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3.5 baths, $3200 · Avail. now

$3,200

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2545 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/15/20 Extraordinary family home for rent located 1/4 mile west of Ann Arbor city limits in Uplands subdivision. Just a 5 minute drive to downtown! Fabulous open & airy floor plan boast a custom kitchen w/granite countertops, cozy living area w/fireplace, separate office or TV room plus first floor master suite with large master bath, Jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. Second floor features relaxing loft area plus 2 bedrooms. Beautifully finished lower level basement with 2nd full kitchen, two additional bedrooms, one full and one 1/2 bath and a walk-out patio. Wonderful neighborhood great for walking, close to shopping, U of M and expressway. Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. No smoking and no pets, please. Available July 15th.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5764610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

