Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great colonial home in Scio Twp / Ann Arbor schools. Please check out our virtual tour as well! Spacious 4 bedroom 2.1 bath 2,260sqft. Includes an unfinished basement, buyers can update on their own to their dream basement. Close to Costco, Meijer, Library, Ice Cube, and things to do. Easy highway access. This home is also for sale $419,500