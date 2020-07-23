All apartments in Washtenaw County
Find more places like 1075 Joyce Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washtenaw County, MI
/
1075 Joyce Lane
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:35 PM

1075 Joyce Lane

1075 Joyce Lane · (734) 604-4426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1075 Joyce Lane, Washtenaw County, MI 48103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Privacy! Enjoy this two bedroom condominium on Ann Arbor's west side! for only $1,550 per month! Walnut Glen condo rentals don't come on the market everyday. Clean and well-maintained - all you have to do is move in and enjoy this great location! The living room is very spacious with all hardwood floors and the kitchen has been updated with new sinks and appliances. Access your private screened in porch from the living room to relax and enjoy the summer breeze overlooking a beautiful landscaped area. All new clothes washer and clothes dryer appliances included in your own in-unit laundry room with extra storage. The huge master bedroom offers two full length closets and master bedroom. The second bedroom has a full bath, making a perfect guest room. Residents of Walnut Glen appreciate a convenient location close to Liberty Athletic Club, Briarwood Mall and plenty of shopping and dining options on the west side of Ann Arbor. Close to all area freeways and U of M Campus. Public AATA transportation. Don't miss this affordable move-in ready condo on the peaceful edge of the City!12 month Lease Only, Non smoking, No pets, Credit score plus 700.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 Joyce Lane have any available units?
1075 Joyce Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1075 Joyce Lane have?
Some of 1075 Joyce Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1075 Joyce Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1075 Joyce Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 Joyce Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1075 Joyce Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washtenaw County.
Does 1075 Joyce Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1075 Joyce Lane offers parking.
Does 1075 Joyce Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1075 Joyce Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 Joyce Lane have a pool?
No, 1075 Joyce Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1075 Joyce Lane have accessible units?
No, 1075 Joyce Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 Joyce Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1075 Joyce Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1075 Joyce Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1075 Joyce Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1075 Joyce Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Redwood Superior Township
1725 Cardiff Row
Washtenaw County, MI 48198
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MI
Dearborn, MIEast Lansing, MIPerrysburg, OHNovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MISouth Lyon, MIYpsilanti, MINorthville, MIBelleville, MIPlymouth, MIBrighton, MI
Dundee, MIWalled Lake, MILivonia, MIWayne, MIRomulus, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIMilford, MIHowell, MIMonroe, MIGarden City, MISouth Monroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity