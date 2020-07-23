1075 Joyce Lane

Amenities

Privacy! Enjoy this two bedroom condominium on Ann Arbor's west side! for only $1,550 per month! Walnut Glen condo rentals don't come on the market everyday. Clean and well-maintained - all you have to do is move in and enjoy this great location! The living room is very spacious with all hardwood floors and the kitchen has been updated with new sinks and appliances. Access your private screened in porch from the living room to relax and enjoy the summer breeze overlooking a beautiful landscaped area. All new clothes washer and clothes dryer appliances included in your own in-unit laundry room with extra storage. The huge master bedroom offers two full length closets and master bedroom. The second bedroom has a full bath, making a perfect guest room. Residents of Walnut Glen appreciate a convenient location close to Liberty Athletic Club, Briarwood Mall and plenty of shopping and dining options on the west side of Ann Arbor. Close to all area freeways and U of M Campus. Public AATA transportation. Don't miss this affordable move-in ready condo on the peaceful edge of the City!12 month Lease Only, Non smoking, No pets, Credit score plus 700.