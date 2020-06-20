All apartments in Warren
8209 Meadow
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

8209 Meadow

8209 Meadow Avenue · (855) 627-9901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8209 Meadow Avenue, Warren, MI 48089
Southeast Warren

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8209 Meadow · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1.5 bath bungalow now available! - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom home newly fixed up and ready to be rented! Home features new carpet throughout!

Tenants are responsible for:
DTE & Consumer's Energy
MUNICIPALITY WATER BILLS
& ANY OTHER UTILITIES!

Rental Requirements:
-No Evictions
-No Judgments
-No Recent Bankruptcies (Must be 5 years or older)
-No Criminal History
-Must Be Employed 90 Days
-Must Net at least $2,125/mo.
- Must have good credit history

**We will NOT accept if you have DTE/ Consumer's Energy in collections**

***A credit, criminal, & rental history screening report is ran to determine application status. Please review our rental requirements prior to applying. An application fee will not be refunded due to a denied report based on any of our rental requirements. ***

Application must include:
1. ID
2. SSC
3. 4 (four) Most Recent Check Stubs
4. Current Landlord Contact
5. Current Employer Contact
6. $40 nonrefundable application fee per each adult (18+)

**Applications are required to be pre-approved to schedule a showing!!**

(RLNE5803074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8209 Meadow have any available units?
8209 Meadow has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
Is 8209 Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
8209 Meadow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8209 Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 8209 Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 8209 Meadow offer parking?
No, 8209 Meadow does not offer parking.
Does 8209 Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8209 Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8209 Meadow have a pool?
No, 8209 Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 8209 Meadow have accessible units?
No, 8209 Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 8209 Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 8209 Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8209 Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 8209 Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
