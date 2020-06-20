8209 Meadow

Amenities
3 bedroom 1.5 bath bungalow now available! - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom home newly fixed up and ready to be rented! Home features new carpet throughout!
Tenants are responsible for:
DTE & Consumer's Energy
MUNICIPALITY WATER BILLS
& ANY OTHER UTILITIES!
Rental Requirements:
-No Evictions
-No Judgments
-No Recent Bankruptcies (Must be 5 years or older)
-No Criminal History
-Must Be Employed 90 Days
-Must Net at least $2,125/mo.
- Must have good credit history
**We will NOT accept if you have DTE/ Consumer's Energy in collections**
***A credit, criminal, & rental history screening report is ran to determine application status. Please review our rental requirements prior to applying. An application fee will not be refunded due to a denied report based on any of our rental requirements. ***
Application must include:
1. ID
2. SSC
3. 4 (four) Most Recent Check Stubs
4. Current Landlord Contact
5. Current Employer Contact
6. $40 nonrefundable application fee per each adult (18+)
**Applications are required to be pre-approved to schedule a showing!!**
(RLNE5803074)