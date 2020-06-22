All apartments in Warren
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7520 Westminster

7520 Westminster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7520 Westminster Avenue, Warren, MI 48091
Southwest Warren

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great 2 bed/1 bath home in Warren!! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12:30PM - 7520 Westminster
Warren, MI 48091

NEW PICTURES AND VIDEO COMING SOON! - Pictures currently show carpeting, which will be removed and replaced with vinyl flooring.

SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12:30PM. Visit our website DetroitRentalProperty.com to add yourself to our showing schedule!!

This cute two bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood of Warren. Large windows allow tons of natural light throughout the home. Through the front door you enter directly into the living room and open concept kitchen with a large peninsula. Two bedrooms are located to the right of the living area and a full bathroom. The laundry area and hookups are at the back of the home with great cabinetry storage. In the large backyard there is also a garage for tons of storage.

Zillow and Trulia users please include phone number so we can contact you!

This home will go quickly! Call (248) 243-6648 for any questions and visit our website at DetroitRentalProperty.com to apply!

We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out

Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 40.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.

248-243-6648

Check out www.MetroDetroitRentals.com for all of our available rentals.

(RLNE4146014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7520 Westminster have any available units?
7520 Westminster doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warren, MI.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
Is 7520 Westminster currently offering any rent specials?
7520 Westminster isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7520 Westminster pet-friendly?
No, 7520 Westminster is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 7520 Westminster offer parking?
Yes, 7520 Westminster does offer parking.
Does 7520 Westminster have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7520 Westminster does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7520 Westminster have a pool?
No, 7520 Westminster does not have a pool.
Does 7520 Westminster have accessible units?
No, 7520 Westminster does not have accessible units.
Does 7520 Westminster have units with dishwashers?
No, 7520 Westminster does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7520 Westminster have units with air conditioning?
No, 7520 Westminster does not have units with air conditioning.
