Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Great 2 bed/1 bath home in Warren!! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12:30PM - 7520 Westminster

Warren, MI 48091



NEW PICTURES AND VIDEO COMING SOON! - Pictures currently show carpeting, which will be removed and replaced with vinyl flooring.



This cute two bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood of Warren. Large windows allow tons of natural light throughout the home. Through the front door you enter directly into the living room and open concept kitchen with a large peninsula. Two bedrooms are located to the right of the living area and a full bathroom. The laundry area and hookups are at the back of the home with great cabinetry storage. In the large backyard there is also a garage for tons of storage.



We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out



Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application

- 40.00 for application fee

- Your Drivers License or State ID

- Check Stubs or proof of Employment

- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.



