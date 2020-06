Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Extremely clean home ready for you to move into. No pets or smoking. Master lavatory. Laminate floors. 2 car garage. Finished basement. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer included. The landlord takes very good care of the home. You will take care of the outside lawn, snow removal and utilities. You will enjoy this rental!