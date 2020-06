Amenities

in unit laundry pool microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Beautiful move in ready end unit condo for lease located off of Hoover Rd. in Warren! Enjoy access quick to 696 and shopping centers. Freshly painted open concept family and dining room. Galley kitchen features wood cabinets and all appliances. Two nice sized bedrooms share a full bath. Basement access features private laundry room with washer and dryer. Also has large secured storage room **1 Yr. lease minimum. Subject to credit/income/employment approval. 1st-month rent, 1.5-month security deposit. Immediate occupancy!