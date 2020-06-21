All apartments in Warren
28439 WEXFORD Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

28439 WEXFORD Drive

28439 Wexford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28439 Wexford Drive, Warren, MI 48092
Northwest Warren

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Brick Ranch Home has 3 Beds 1.1 Baths . House offers a nice open layout between the kitchen, dining and living area which goes out to a Nice Big Deck with fenced in yard ! Also offers an attached 2 car garage and a Large Basement this home has it all. The house is located in quiet family friendly neighborhood near schools and shopping. Property has been well-maintained with freshly painted all appliances in working order. BATVAI
All applicants subject to background, credit check, and income verification

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28439 WEXFORD Drive have any available units?
28439 WEXFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warren, MI.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
What amenities does 28439 WEXFORD Drive have?
Some of 28439 WEXFORD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28439 WEXFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28439 WEXFORD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28439 WEXFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28439 WEXFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 28439 WEXFORD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28439 WEXFORD Drive does offer parking.
Does 28439 WEXFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28439 WEXFORD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28439 WEXFORD Drive have a pool?
No, 28439 WEXFORD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28439 WEXFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 28439 WEXFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28439 WEXFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28439 WEXFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.
