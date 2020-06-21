28439 WEXFORD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Brick Ranch Home has 3 Beds 1.1 Baths . House offers a nice open layout between the kitchen, dining and living area which goes out to a Nice Big Deck with fenced in yard ! Also offers an attached 2 car garage and a Large Basement this home has it all. The house is located in quiet family friendly neighborhood near schools and shopping. Property has been well-maintained with freshly painted all appliances in working order. BATVAI

All applicants subject to background, credit check, and income verification