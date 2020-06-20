22375 Columbus Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Large four bedroom ranch home available right below 9 mile in Warren. Large kitchen, 4 decent sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious eat in kitchen, and a garage are offered at this property. Get ahead of the crowd and fill out an application today! $30 application fee per person over the age of 18. Application is good for our homes for up to 6 months. 540 credit score, absolutely NO previous evictions, and proof of income required in order to apply. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No appliances included. Pets ok with non refundable deposit and monthly fee. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5780920)