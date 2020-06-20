All apartments in Warren
Home
/
Warren, MI
/
22375 Columbus Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

22375 Columbus Ave

22375 Columbus Avenue · (248) 242-0526
Location

22375 Columbus Avenue, Warren, MI 48089
Southeast Warren

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1089 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Large four bedroom ranch home available right below 9 mile in Warren. Large kitchen, 4 decent sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious eat in kitchen, and a garage are offered at this property. Get ahead of the crowd and fill out an application today! $30 application fee per person over the age of 18. Application is good for our homes for up to 6 months. 540 credit score, absolutely NO previous evictions, and proof of income required in order to apply. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No appliances included. Pets ok with non refundable deposit and monthly fee. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5780920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22375 Columbus Ave have any available units?
22375 Columbus Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
Is 22375 Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
22375 Columbus Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22375 Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 22375 Columbus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 22375 Columbus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 22375 Columbus Ave does offer parking.
Does 22375 Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22375 Columbus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22375 Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 22375 Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 22375 Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 22375 Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 22375 Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 22375 Columbus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22375 Columbus Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 22375 Columbus Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
