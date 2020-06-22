Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in great Warren neighborhood! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12PM - 12895 Prospect Ave

Warren Michigan



SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12PM!! Visit our website DetroitRentalProperty.com to add yourself to our showing schedule.



Zillow and Trulia users please include phone number so we can contact you!



Located on a large corner lot in a quiet Warren neighborhood this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is a MUST SEE!! This home offers a large living room space and two spacious sized bedrooms. The large eat in kitchen has great cabintry for storage.



The detached garage is accessible from Fairfield Ave and perfect for all of your storage needs!. There is also access and a walking path directly to the driveway and garage through the back yard of the property.



This home will go quickly! Call (248) 243-6648 for any questions and visit our website at www.DetroitRentalProperty.com to apply!



We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out



Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application

- 40.00 for application fee

- Your Drivers License or State ID

- Check Stubs or proof of Employment

- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.



248-243-6648



Check out www.DetroitRentalProperty.com for all of our available rentals.



(RLNE4146011)