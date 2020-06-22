All apartments in Warren
12895 Prospect Ave

12895 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12895 Prospect Avenue, Warren, MI 48089
Southeast Warren

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in great Warren neighborhood! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12PM - 12895 Prospect Ave
Warren Michigan

SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12PM!! Visit our website DetroitRentalProperty.com to add yourself to our showing schedule.

Zillow and Trulia users please include phone number so we can contact you!

Located on a large corner lot in a quiet Warren neighborhood this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is a MUST SEE!! This home offers a large living room space and two spacious sized bedrooms. The large eat in kitchen has great cabintry for storage.

The detached garage is accessible from Fairfield Ave and perfect for all of your storage needs!. There is also access and a walking path directly to the driveway and garage through the back yard of the property.

This home will go quickly! Call (248) 243-6648 for any questions and visit our website at www.DetroitRentalProperty.com to apply!

We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out

Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 40.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.

248-243-6648

Check out www.DetroitRentalProperty.com for all of our available rentals.

(RLNE4146011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12895 Prospect Ave have any available units?
12895 Prospect Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warren, MI.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
Is 12895 Prospect Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12895 Prospect Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12895 Prospect Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12895 Prospect Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 12895 Prospect Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12895 Prospect Ave does offer parking.
Does 12895 Prospect Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12895 Prospect Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12895 Prospect Ave have a pool?
No, 12895 Prospect Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12895 Prospect Ave have accessible units?
No, 12895 Prospect Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12895 Prospect Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12895 Prospect Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12895 Prospect Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12895 Prospect Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
