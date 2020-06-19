All apartments in Troy
6925 EDGEWATER Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:44 AM

6925 EDGEWATER Drive

6925 Edgewater Drive · (248) 342-0538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6925 Edgewater Drive, Troy, MI 48085

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2161 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly desirable beautiful and well maintained condo in Troy! Condo features of 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath with 2 car garage. Spacious living room and office/library share a dual fireplace. Living room has doorwall to balcony for enjoying the outdoors. Kitchen features of all SS appliances, granite countertop, vaulted ceiling dining room with panel of windows. New paint throughout, brand new refrigerator, and newer appliances. Two master suite on the 2nd level. Another bedroom on the lower level with walk out excess. Enjoy a very comfortable and pleasant living! Great location to all highways, shopping and restaurants. Virtual available.1.5 month security deposit, $300 non-refundable cleaning fee. Proof of income and employment. Credit report required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6925 EDGEWATER Drive have any available units?
6925 EDGEWATER Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6925 EDGEWATER Drive have?
Some of 6925 EDGEWATER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6925 EDGEWATER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6925 EDGEWATER Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6925 EDGEWATER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6925 EDGEWATER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 6925 EDGEWATER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6925 EDGEWATER Drive does offer parking.
Does 6925 EDGEWATER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6925 EDGEWATER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6925 EDGEWATER Drive have a pool?
No, 6925 EDGEWATER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6925 EDGEWATER Drive have accessible units?
No, 6925 EDGEWATER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6925 EDGEWATER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6925 EDGEWATER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6925 EDGEWATER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6925 EDGEWATER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
