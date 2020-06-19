6925 EDGEWATER Drive

Amenities

Highly desirable beautiful and well maintained condo in Troy! Condo features of 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath with 2 car garage. Spacious living room and office/library share a dual fireplace. Living room has doorwall to balcony for enjoying the outdoors. Kitchen features of all SS appliances, granite countertop, vaulted ceiling dining room with panel of windows. New paint throughout, brand new refrigerator, and newer appliances. Two master suite on the 2nd level. Another bedroom on the lower level with walk out excess. Enjoy a very comfortable and pleasant living! Great location to all highways, shopping and restaurants. Virtual available.1.5 month security deposit, $300 non-refundable cleaning fee. Proof of income and employment. Credit report required.