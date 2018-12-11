All apartments in Troy
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:43 PM

2634 AVALON Drive

2634 Avalon Drive · (248) 818-4605
Location

2634 Avalon Drive, Troy, MI 48083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Clean, clean, clean ranch in coveted Troy!! Barnard, Baker and Athens Troy Schools. All rated at 10!! Recently remodeled throughout! Granite kitchen. 3 bedrooms, with both a living room and family room! 1.5 baths with granite counter-tops and all appliances included. Fenced in backyard . Basement is finished with a recreation room or an additional living room and large additional room with closet space can be used as office or hobby room . Ample storage room and washer dryer in basement as well. Just move right in. 1400 sqft with an additional 1000+ in basement. Home has newer roof/furnace/Windows- very energy efficient! Available Aug 1/end of July. Already immaculate carpets will be steamed clean before move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 AVALON Drive have any available units?
2634 AVALON Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2634 AVALON Drive have?
Some of 2634 AVALON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 AVALON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2634 AVALON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 AVALON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2634 AVALON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 2634 AVALON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2634 AVALON Drive does offer parking.
Does 2634 AVALON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2634 AVALON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 AVALON Drive have a pool?
No, 2634 AVALON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2634 AVALON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2634 AVALON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 AVALON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2634 AVALON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2634 AVALON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2634 AVALON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
