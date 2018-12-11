2634 AVALON Drive

Amenities

Clean, clean, clean ranch in coveted Troy!! Barnard, Baker and Athens Troy Schools. All rated at 10!! Recently remodeled throughout! Granite kitchen. 3 bedrooms, with both a living room and family room! 1.5 baths with granite counter-tops and all appliances included. Fenced in backyard . Basement is finished with a recreation room or an additional living room and large additional room with closet space can be used as office or hobby room . Ample storage room and washer dryer in basement as well. Just move right in. 1400 sqft with an additional 1000+ in basement. Home has newer roof/furnace/Windows- very energy efficient! Available Aug 1/end of July. Already immaculate carpets will be steamed clean before move in!