241 REGENTS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL, COZY 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATH COLONIAL LOCATED IN QUIET TROY NEIGHBORHOOD. BRAND NEW FINISHED BASEMENT. HARDWOOD FLOOR IN FOYER AND KITCHEN. BRIGHT AND OPEN. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND ALL APPLIANCES. MASTER BEDROOM HAS VAULTED CEILING, FULL BATH AND DEEP WALK IN CLOSET. BIG, PRIVATE BACK YARD. GREAT LOCATION, CONVENIENT TO FREEWAY, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANT. EMPLOYMENT LETTER, CREDIT REPORT, 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT, $300 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE REQUIRED. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. AWARD WINNING NEW TROY HIGH SCHOOL.