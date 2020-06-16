All apartments in Troy
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:24 PM

2090 Jeffrey Drive

2090 Jeffrey Drive · (248) 268-3539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2090 Jeffrey Drive, Troy, MI 48085

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This Troy home offers everything anyone would want; family room, dining room, renovated kitchen with granite counters all within an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. But wait, that's not all! Hardwood floors throughout, updated baths with marble tiles, hot tub, mirror closet doors and private enclosed backyard with a large tiered deck create the perfect home for just about anyone. Ample street parking is available for your guests, so if you are ready to move into an easy maintenance home this is the one for you. Located in a tree lined neighborhood within the award winning Troy School District and walking distance to some schools - Wass Elementary, Lawson Middle School and Troy Athens High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 Jeffrey Drive have any available units?
2090 Jeffrey Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2090 Jeffrey Drive have?
Some of 2090 Jeffrey Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2090 Jeffrey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2090 Jeffrey Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 Jeffrey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2090 Jeffrey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 2090 Jeffrey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2090 Jeffrey Drive does offer parking.
Does 2090 Jeffrey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2090 Jeffrey Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 Jeffrey Drive have a pool?
No, 2090 Jeffrey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2090 Jeffrey Drive have accessible units?
No, 2090 Jeffrey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 Jeffrey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2090 Jeffrey Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2090 Jeffrey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2090 Jeffrey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
