2090 Jeffrey Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This Troy home offers everything anyone would want; family room, dining room, renovated kitchen with granite counters all within an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. But wait, that's not all! Hardwood floors throughout, updated baths with marble tiles, hot tub, mirror closet doors and private enclosed backyard with a large tiered deck create the perfect home for just about anyone. Ample street parking is available for your guests, so if you are ready to move into an easy maintenance home this is the one for you. Located in a tree lined neighborhood within the award winning Troy School District and walking distance to some schools - Wass Elementary, Lawson Middle School and Troy Athens High School.